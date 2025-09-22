/Nepal’s interim govt sets up panel to probe 72 deaths during ‘Gen Z’ protests

Nepal’s interim government, led by Sushila Karki, on Sunday set up a three-member probe committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate the ‘Gen Z’ protests in which 72 people were killed and led to the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli government. Former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, former additional inspector general of police Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari are members of the committee, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told reporters at Singhdurbar Secretariat. The probe committee will have to submit its report to the government within three months, he added.

The formation of a high-level probe commission to investigate the killing of protesters on September 8 and 9 was a key demand of Gen Z.

The Gen Z group on Saturday demanded the arrest of former PM Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged role in a shootout that killed 19 people during the anti-government protests on September 8.

At least 72 people, including three policemen, were among the dead during the violent protests against alleged corruption and a ban on social media.

Five new ministers appointed in interim govt

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday extended her cabinet strength to nine after President Ramchandra Paudel, acting on her recommendation, appointed Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Pun, Sangita Kaushal Mishra, Jagadish Kharel and Madan Pariyar as the new ministers. These ministers will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

Sinha will be given the portfolio of Industry and Commerce; Pun will be given Education, Science and Technology; Mishra will be getting Health & Population; Kharel will be the minister for Information and Communication, while Pariyar the minister for Agriculture, sources said.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of PM K P Sharma Oli.

Karki will run the interim government till the next general election scheduled to be held on March 5.

