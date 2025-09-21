/‘A requirement very clear’: Macron says France won’t open embassy in Gaza until Israeli hostages freed

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state will not include opening an embassy unless the militant group Hamas frees Israeli hostages, who are held captive in Gaza. Macron made the remarks in an interview aired on Sunday (Sep 21). This comes as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine, citing long support for a two-state solution.

“It will be, for us, a requirement very clearly before opening, for instance, an embassy in Palestine,” Macron told CBS News.

Macron, however, also strongly opposed any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza as Israeli forces continue their ground offensive in the territory.

“But if the precondition of such a plan is to push them out, this is just a craziness,” Macron said. “We should not be – for the credibility of the United States, for the credibility of France – we cannot be implicitly or explicitly complacent with such a project.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the Western recognition of the Palestinian state, vowing to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

In a statement addressed to the Western leaders, Netanyahu said, “I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror.”

He added, “And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River.”

He further stated, “For years, I have prevented the creation of this terror state despite enormous pressure both domestically and internationally.”

“We have done so with determination and political wisdom. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria and we will continue on this path,” Netanyahu said, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.

Portugal is also set to recognise Palestinian statehood later on Sunday. France has stated that it will do so with other countries on Monday at the United Nations.