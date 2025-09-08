Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation following deadly protests that have rocked the country. In his resignation, he has cited moral responsibility for the loss of lives during demonstrations.

What is happening?

Gen Z in Nepal on Monday (September 8) is leading a large protest against the

corruption in the government of KP Sharma Oli and a recent decision to restrict social media. The issue started as an online movement but later escalated and turned into street protests. The protest has been termed as “Gen Z Revolution” due to the involvement of thousands of young people and students. The Nepalese government issued shoot-to-kill orders as the protesters set the Parliament building gate ablaze.

So far, at least 18 people have died and over 250 have been injured in the protest.