The violent clashes that started Friday (March 28) between security forces and pro-monarchy protesters in Nepal's Kathmandu has led to the arrest of least 100 people. Supporters of the former king Gyanendra Shah have been seeking the restoration of the constitutional monarchy that was abolished over a decade ago in the Himalayan country.

The unrest Friday left two people dead, including a TV cameraman. Over a dozen were also injured in clashes with the police that resorted to the use of water cannons, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds marching towards the parliament building in the capital Kathmandu. As the situation went out of control the army was called in to handle the protestors.

Curfew lifted

However, on Saturday (March 29) morning the curfew that was imposed in the Shantinagar bridge, Manohara river bridge, including Koteshwor, Tinkune, the airport area, Baneshwor Chowk and Gaushala area of the capital Kathmandu at 4.25 pm on Friday was lifted, according to the Kathmandu District Administration Office notice.

Casualties and damage

The demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu kingdom turned violent after Durga Prasai, the convenor of the agitation, broke the security barricade and headed towards the Parliament building in a bulletproof vehicle. Parsai is at large, according to the police.

Reportedly over 53 police officers, 22 Armed Police Force personnel, and 35 protesters have been injured in the violent protest. The demonstrators also set 14 buildings on fire and vandalised other nine structures.

Protesters also torched a few government and private vehicles. Media organisations, including Kantipur Television and Annapurna Media House were also attacked.

"This is sheer vandalism, arson, looting and anarchy. It cannot be a protest," cabinet spokesman Prithvi Subba Gurung, the minister of communication and information technology, told news agency Reuters.