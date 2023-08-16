NATO official apologises for contentious land-for-NATO-membership remark

A day after his comments made headlines, Stian Jenssen, a senior NATO official, has apologised for saying that Ukraine could give up territory to Russia in exchange for a NATO membership and putting an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The apology

Speaking to a Norwegian newspaper, Jenssen, the chief of staff to the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg said that he should not have spoken as simplistically as he did.

He also said that while the alliance members have been discussing ways to bring to an end the war that has already stretched for 18 months, any peace deal would have to be acceptable to Kyiv.

"My statement about this was part of a larger discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine, and I shouldn’t have said it that way. It was a mistake," he told the Norwegian newspaper called VG.

Jenssen also stressed that his initial remarks were him just sharing an idea and said "it must be up to Ukraine to decide when and on what terms they want to negotiate".

A day earlier, VG had reported that during a panel debate in Arendal, Jenssen suggested "I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory and get Nato membership in return".

Attempting to pacify the situation, a NATO spokesperson earlier said: "We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, and we are committed to achieving a just and lasting peace. The position of the alliance is clear and has not changed."

No backsies

As per The Guardian, even as he clarified on his comment, Jenssen did not walk back on his suggestion of a land-for-NATO-membership deal.

Instead, the chief of staff said that the military situation at the time and who holds control over which areas will "necessarily have a decisive influence," on serious peace talks whenever they happen.

He further attempted to emphasise that the alliance and its members are behind Ukraine and said "Precisely for this reason, it is crucially important that we support the Ukrainians with what they need".

Ukraine's stand

Kyiv has long advocated for the restoration of its borders, as recognised by the international community before 2014. The war-torn nation is currently involved in a counteroffensive to regain control of significant portions of its land that were taken captive by Russia.

Unhappy with Stoltenberg's close ally for even discussing the land-for-NATO-membership deal in public, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said: "Trading territory for a Nato umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law and passing the war on to other generations."

"If Putin does not suffer a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change and war criminals are not punished, the war will definitely return with Russia’s appetite for more," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

