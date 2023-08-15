NATO's condition for Ukraine: Membership hinges on territory concession to Russia

Stian Jensen, the Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, introduced a bold perspective on Ukraine's potential accession to NATO.

He proposed that Ukraine could consider relinquishing certain disputed territories as a means to secure NATO membership.

"I think the solution might be for Ukraine to give up territory and get NATO membership in return. At the same time, Ukraine must decide for itself when and under what conditions it wants to negotiate," the Verdens Gang newspaper quoted him as saying.

Addressing Ukraine's territorial dispute with Russia, Jensen articulated that such a decision should be autonomously made by Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and the conditions it deems appropriate for negotiations, as reported by Russian news agency, TASS.

Delicate balance

Jensen acknowledged the complexity of the situation, emphasising that Ukraine's post-war status is already undergoing negotiations.

He clarified that the matter of ceding territories to Russia has been broached, though he refrained from asserting that this course of action should be pursued definitively.

The notion of trading territorial concessions for NATO membership was presented as a potential solution, rather than an imposed requirement.

Russian perspectives

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin weighed in on the conflict resolution, outlining certain principles deemed vital for achieving peace.

Galuzin stressed the importance of upholding Ukraine's sovereignty, underscoring its neutral, non-bloc, and non-nuclear stance.

Additionally, he underscored the need to acknowledge altered territorial realities, advocating for demilitarization, denazification, and safeguarding the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities within the framework of international law.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia equipping submarines with hypersonic missiles

Pressing concerns

The dialogue surrounding Ukraine's potential path to NATO remains intricate, with significant implications for regional stability and geopolitical dynamics.

As discussions continue, the focal points of consideration span from territorial concessions as a diplomatic maneuver to the preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty and the rights of its diverse population.

The balance between negotiations, national autonomy, and collective security emerges as a paramount challenge in this evolving narrative.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos