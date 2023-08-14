Russia claims it scrambled MiG-29 to thwart Norway's attempt of potential border breach

Russia dispatched a MiG-29 fighter jet on Monday (Aug 14) after what Moscow claimed was a bid to breach its borders by a Norwegian military patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.

Russian defence ministry said that as the Russian fighter jet approached the site, the purported Norwegian military plane did a U-turn and veered away from Russia's borders.

The statement clarified that no border violation occurred.

Russia specifically identified the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.



What happened?

Russia said that its response to the potential border breach was conducted in adherence to international regulations.

Moscow reportedly refrained from crossing established air routes or engaging in hazardous maneuvers.

"As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military plane made a U-turn away from the borders of the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said.

"There was no violation of the border," the statement added.

Norway, a NATO member, shares both a land and maritime border with Russia in the Barents Sea.

What does it mean?

Any military confrontation between Russia and a NATO member country could emerge as a major flashpoint since a perceived armed attack on a NATO member is deemed an attack on all.

In the middle of Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, there has been a surge in incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft in recent months.

After Monday's incident, the Russian defence ministry said that a number of its strategic bombers did scheduled flights over neutral waters in the Baltic and northern seas, including the Barents Sea.

