/NATO jets intercept Russian warplanes violating Estonian airspace

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets reportedly violated Estonia’s airspace over the Baltic Sea in a 12-minute incursion on Friday and were intercepted by NATO, which called it proof of Moscow’s “reckless” behaviour. Nato spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed the incident, saying it had “responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft” and describing it as “yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour”. The Estonian defence forces said the MiG-31s were intercepted by Italian F-35 fighter jets based in Ämari, Estonia, as part of the transatlantic defence alliance’s air policing mission over the Baltic Sea.

The jets did not have flight plans, had turned their transponders off, and were not communicating with air traffic control, it said.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, a former Estonian prime minister, accused Moscow of an “extremely dangerous provocation” and said the latest Russian violation of NATO’s eastern borders “further escalates tensions in the region”.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Europe “stands with Estonia” and would “respond to every provocation with determination”.

“As threats escalate, so will our pressure,” she said, calling on the EU’s 27 member states to swiftly approve the bloc’s 19th package of sanctions against Moscow.

‘Incursion unprecedentedly brazen’

Estonia's foreign ministry condemned the incursion as “brazen”. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Friday’s incursion was “unprecedentedly brazen”.

Echoing her words, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, “We will respond to every provocation with determination while investing in a stronger Eastern flank.”

Tensions have been rising on Nato’s eastern border since Russian drones flew over Polish territory last week. Moscow did not immediately comment.

Estonian govt to request NATO Article 4 consultations

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal later said his government had “decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations”.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty formally starts urgent consultations within the 32-member alliance, which ties the US and many European nations on collective defence. Estonia’s foreign ministry said it summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires “to lodge a protest” over Friday’s incursion.

Tensions have escalated between the NATO military alliance and Russia since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In response to Russia's incursions into Poland and Romania, NATO pledged to move troops and fighter jets eastwards.

Planes from the UK, France, Germany, and Denmark are all taking part in air defence missions over Poland in a bid to bolster the alliance's eastern flank.