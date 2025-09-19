/2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 5 injured in Manipur ambush

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured after their vehicle was ambushed by a group of heavily armed terrorists on the outskirts of Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening. Those injured have been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. A defence spokesperson said in a statement that the attack took place at around 5.50 pm, when a column of the 33 Assam Rifles was moving along National Highway 2 in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area. “In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured, who have since been evacuated to RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal) and are currently stable,” the statement said.

The terrorists fired at the 407 Tata vehicle of paramilitary forces travelling from Patsoi company operating base to Nambol base.

The ambush on the road Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken during his recent visit to Manipur a week ago.

“In the general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of the Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured,” said the official statement.

The Assam Rifles unit was moving on NH-2 when it was ambushed, it added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Search operations are underway to catch the armed men involved in the incident.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force in the entire state of Manipur, except in 13 police station areas of five districts in the valley. Nambol comes under the Bishnupur district, which is not under AFSPA coverage.

There are nine banned Meitei terrorist groups in Manipur that have been responsible for attacks on the Assam Rifles in the past.

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack, expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty, and conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Bhalla said that such acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that they will be met with the strongest resolve to safeguard peace and stability in the region.