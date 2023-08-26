NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission takes off! Four astronauts launch to ISS aboard Falcon 9

Four astronauts from four distinct nations and space agencies embarked on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This venture, named Crew-7, began its journey atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 am ET on Saturday, media reports said. The Crew-7 mission features a diverse team of astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli from NASA, Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa representing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos.

Riding aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance capsule, these four space explorers commenced a mission projected to last over six months.

Station docking

Following a flawless launch, the Crew Dragon capsule detached from the Falcon 9 rocket and embarked on its autonomous journey toward the ISS which orbits approximately 220 nautical miles above Earth’s surface.

Over the course of about 24 hours, the spacecraft will meticulously maneuver its way to the space station. The docking of the Crew-7 astronauts with the ISS is anticipated at around 8:39 am ET on Sunday.

Crew-7, the eighth flight facilitated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the commercial crew program, showcases the most globally diverse crew in SpaceX's history.

After second stage separation, @SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft with the four members of #Crew7 aboard is in orbit and set to arrive at the @Space_Station on Sun., Aug. 27.

“We are extremely proud — and I know I personally am humbled — to be a member of this incredible crew, where if you look at our four patches you’ll see a different nation’s flag on each one,” Moghbeli said adding, “We hope this represents what we can accomplish when we work together in unity and cooperate together. And we think this really is what the International Space Station is all about.”

Scientific exploration

During their 190-day stay aboard the ISS, the Crew-7 members will undertake an array of experiments and studies. Their research encompasses investigations into the removal of microorganisms from space station vents, the impact of microgravity on sleep patterns, the formation of biofilms in wastewater to find ways to recycle water and other significant scientific inquiries.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” Moghbeli said at a news conference.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is looking back at our beautiful planet. Everyone I’ve talked to who has flown already has said that was kind of a life-changing perspective," she added.