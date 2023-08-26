With massive compensation for flyers, Saudi Arabia brings new aviation rules to combat flight disruptions

In a significant course of action against the disruptions caused by the airlines, Saudi Arabia has introduced new amendments for consumer rights protection, allowing air travellers to receive compensation for various disruptions caused by the airlines.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated that these changes aim to enhance the passenger experience and support the growth objectives of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia.

What are the new rules?

Under the new rules, passengers will have the option to cancel their journey in the event of flight delays. Compensation of up to 200 per cent can be claimed by passengers if flights are cancelled, overbooked, or make unscheduled stopovers. Additionally, travellers whose baggage is lost or damaged by the airline can receive monetary compensation of up to $1,750 (SAR 6,568), as outlined in the GACA statement.

When will the new rules come into effect?

These regulations will take effect on November 20 of this year.

They will address issues such as ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, baggage handling, and accessibility for passengers with special needs.

Abdulaziz al-Dahmash, the Vice President of GACA for Quality and Passenger Experience, said that these changes prioritise passengers by strengthening regulations to ensure better service quality during travel disruptions. He added that these regulations align with the broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda.

“The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda,” he added.

How the decision was made?

Before announcing these regulations, the aviation authority consulted various stakeholders, including the public, air service providers, and international organisations.

In a related effort, GACA's head, Abdulaziz al-Duailej, previously announced plans to invest over $100 billion in the aviation sector within seven years, with a goal of expanding airport capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030. The plan also includes increasing services to 250 destinations, which is projected to contribute $75 billion within the same timeframe.

