Direct Cairo-Delhi flight launched after PM Modi's Egypt visit

In a significant outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Egypt in July, EgyptAir has launched a direct flight connecting the Egyptian capital Cairo with India's national capital New Delhi. The move comes as both nations focus on increasing connectivity and strengthening ties between them.

Speaking to WION, Egyptian Ambassador to India, Wael Hamed, emphasised the importance of the new flight route, stating, "The Honourable PM was in Cairo just little bit over six weeks ago, and a strategic agreement was signed between India and Egypt... and people-to-people contact is very important; therefore, the opening of this flight between Cairo and New Delhi is extremely important and brings substance to the agreement we signed."

Ambassador Hamed also extended a warm invitation to Indian tourists to visit Egypt, highlighting the unique aspects the country has to offer. "Egypt is one of the most beautiful countries, not only is it beautiful but also offers something that no other country can offer in the world. We offer Ancient Egyptian civilisation, which is unique in the world. It is the biggest open museum in the world, so please do come and visit Egypt, and you will enjoy it," he added.

The newly launched Cairo-Delhi route will be served by EgyptAir's newly acquired A320Neo aircraft, offering a two-cabin service with 16 seats in business class and 126 seats in economy class. The flight will operate four times a week, departing from Cairo on Thursdays and Saturdays and departing from Delhi on Fridays and Sundays.

EgyptAir's Chairman and CEO, Capt. Mohamed Moussa expressed his excitement about the new route and its potential to strengthen ties between Egypt and India. He stated, "India indeed is an important nation and market focus. We are delighted to start flights from Cairo to Delhi, the second gateway apart from the existing operations to Mumbai. This will not only offer a new alternative for consumers for travel but further strengthen relations between Egypt and India and stimulate tourism, travel, and business between the two countries."

Amr Ali, EgyptAir's country manager for North and Eastern India, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new responsibility. "I am fortunate that our management has entrusted me with the responsibility to start and make the Cairo-Delhi route successful. India is the world's fastest-growing economy with enormous potential for travel and tourism. My endeavour will be to work along with travel trade partners in India," he said.

The expansion of EgyptAir's network and the opening of new routes, including the Cairo-Delhi flight, align with the directives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to connect Egypt with various countries around the world through Hub Cairo.

Recently, EgyptAir added Dhaka, New Jersey, and Manchester to its network, further strengthening its global presence and offering improved travel options for passengers. With the launch of this direct flight, both Egypt and India are set to witness an increase in travel, business, and cultural exchanges, fostering even stronger ties between the two nations.

