Second aircraft linked to Prigozhin had no connection to Wagner: Report

A second aircraft linked to Wager chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has no connection to the Russian mercenary group and has never had one, a report by the news agency Reuters said on Friday (August 25). A private jet carrying Prigozhin and other senior figures of Wagner crashed on Wednesday evening with no survivors. Some Russian media outlets reported that a second aircraft with the tail number RA-02748 was linked to Wagner and it was in the air at the time of the crash.

Speaking to Reuters, Sergey Trifonov, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jetica LLC, said its aircraft had no link with Wagner. "Neither the plane itself nor its passengers are related to Wagner and never have been," Trifonov said. This plane had not been rented out, Trifonov said, though he declined to say who its owner was.

Citing flight tracking data, Reuters reported that RA-02748 was landing in St. Petersburg on Wednesday evening on a flight from Moscow when the aircraft believed to be carrying Prigozhin crashed. It then took off back to Moscow about 20 minutes later.

Kremlin dismisses accusation of killing Prigozhin: 'An absolute lie'

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed West's accusation that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders. Kremlin said that this accusation was an "absolute lie." "There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle. All of this is an absolute lie, and it is necessary to rely exclusively on facts when covering this issue," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yesterday, speaking on this topic, the president said he was waiting for the results of the investigation that would be finished in the near future and we would find out the details," Peskov added.

Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky, nor they have confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies)

