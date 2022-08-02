‘America’s solidarity with 23mn people of Taiwan more important today than ever’

Defying all the threats and warnings issued by China, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday (August 2) landed in Taipei, Taiwan. After arriving in the island nation, Pelosi said that her controversial visit demonstrated Washington’s strong commitment to self-ruled Taiwan.

The visit is extremely important for Taiwan as Pelosi is the highest-ranked elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Pelosi, the most senior US legislator said in a statement: “Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and once even said that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. Ahead of the visit, China had issued several warnings due to Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the US government” since Beijing believes that her visit to Taiwan would “lead to egregious political impact”.

Pelosi also said her trip “in no way” contradicted official US policy, which recognizes “one China” and has not officially recognised Taiwan as an independent state.

She further added, “America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

She added, "Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Taiwan responds

Taiwan reacted to the key visit as it said that Pelosi’s visit shows “rock solid” support from Washington.

In a statement, Taipei's foreign ministry said: “We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas.”

China warns US

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Pelosi's trip was “extremely dangerous” and the military even vowed to launch "targeted military actions" in response to Pelosi's visit.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

