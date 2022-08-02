Pelosi's Taiwan visit angers China into threatening 'targeted' military actions

China on Tuesday (August 2) responded angrily after Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. Chinese military vowed to launch "targeted military actions" in response to Pelosi's visit. China considers Taiwan as its own territory and was fiercely opposed to a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a high-ranking US Congress member.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," said Wu Qian, spokesman of China's defence ministry as he condemned Pelosi's visit.

During recent phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter had used strong words to indicate displeasure over the then-unconfirmed Taiwan visit.

Pelosi is constitutionally second in line to US presidency. She is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

"Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region," tweeted Pelosi after landing in Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Live broadcasts showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew on a US military aircraft, being greeted at Taipei's Songshan Airport by foreign minister Joseph Wu.

At the time of landing, Pelosi's plane was escorted by two fighter jets of Taiwan's air force.

(With inputs from agencies)

