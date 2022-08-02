Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, escorted by Taiwan Air Force jets

Despite overwhelming pressure from China and the posturing tactics of Xi Jinping, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taipei, Taiwan.

Minutes after landing in Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi took to her Twitter account and tweeted, "Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region."

Remarking that her and the congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan didn't contradict any US policy, Pelosi stated, "Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances."

Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.

According to local Taiwanese media, Pelosi and her US Air Force jet that took off from Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur was escorted into Taiwan by Taiwan Air Force fighter jets.

According to data received, Pelosi's “SPAR19,” a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C became the most-tracked aircraft in the world today as the news of her visit to Taiwan gained momentum.

After Pelosi's plane landed in Taiwan, Beijing released a statement where it slammed USA's actions as 'dangerous'.

"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle. These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it." said the Chinese foreign ministry.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is the first high-ranking official visit from the US in 25 years and comes at a time when ties between the US and China are already at an all-time low.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a Chinese attack, for the first time since the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the island nation has issued 'Level 2' Combat Readiness.

Reportedly, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. These jets performed tactical moves of briefly "touching" the strait before returning. However, after Pelosi's landing, the Chinese actions are expected to intensify.

