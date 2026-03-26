/'Another Iraq'- US Congresswoman walks out of war briefing slams Washington war machine

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace stormed off from a classified House Armed Services briefing on Iran, warning that the "Washington War Machine" is trying to escalate the war and drag the country into “another Iraq”. In a social media post, Mace voiced her dissatisfaction with the mobilisation of troops.

“Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing,” wrote Mace on social media.“Washington’s war machine is hard at work. They are trying to drag us into Iran to make it another Iraq. We can’t let them.”

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She alleged that the justification presented to the US citizen and the one briefed had large gaps."This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people,” wrote Mace.

According to Politico, Mike Rogers, the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, also expressed that there was a lack of information about the sending troops to the Iran war briefing. Mace, talking to a reporter on Capitol Hill, said that she will be voting against funding if the US “puts troops on the ground.”

Mace's comments came as Trump has ordered the deployment of 3000 more troops to the Middle East. The White House is planning to secure Kharg Island. Fox News reported that the 82nd Airborne Division has been transitioned to West Asia for ground operations. The overall objective seems to be to capture the Kharg Island and destabilise the export revenue. Then negotiate opening the Strait of Hormuz. However, several analysts predict that this is the “Iran Trap” and that it will shatter the image of invincibility of the US army.