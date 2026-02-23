/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Unravelling DNA evidence could take a year. Here's why

DNA evidence found inside Nancy Guthrie's home could take nearly a year to be analysed since there are several problems with what the police have found. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that the DNA does not belong to the 84-year-old, and none of the people who visited the home, including family members and those who worked there. However, it is mixed with Guthrie's DNA, and the samples are incomplete, complicating matters. Nanos is using a private Florida lab to make the evidence usable, but the timeline provided is too long. “Our lab tells us that there are challenges with it, and we understand those challenges,” he said. Nanos added that despite these challenges, the lab thinksthat with the growing technology, things could get resolved on their own in “weeks, months or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing.”

Problems with DNA found inside Nancy Guthrie's home

The DNA recovered from the house did not match any of the suspects in the FBI’s CODIS database. Nanos has not clarified the reason for using a private lab instead of the FBI labs or Arizona’s state Scientific Analysis Bureau. Images of the suspect retrieved from the Nest security camera at Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona, home, were released on February 14. The footage shows a masked man wearing a backpack, gloves and a gun holster. However, officials have not been able to find any leads that could help find Guthrie. Nanos has been accused of acting egotistically during the investigation. He told NBC News that he doesn't have a list of suspects yet. Meanwhile, the FBI is continuing to analyse cellphone data, video, and interviews. Businessowners in the area say the departments has shown them names and photos of people the FBI suspected of involvement.

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker signal being located

Nanos claims that despite accusations that the investigation was too slow, it was "growing". He added, "I think we’re getting a little closer to identifying some of the other articles. Not just that backpack, like the shoes, the pants, the shirt or jacket." Earlier, a glove that appeared the same as that of the accused in the doorbell footage and found two miles from Guthrie's home, turned up no DNA matches. Officials are working to detect Nancy's pacemaker signals, they say, which could lead them to her. They are using a "signal sniffer" to try to locate the pacemaker via the device’s Bluetooth technology.

