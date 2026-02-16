/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Will $10 Walmart holster and backpack clue help catch suspect? Here's what we know

Federal investigators have shared new details in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as the case enters its third week. Authorities are treating the disappearance as a potential kidnapping and are intensifying efforts to identify a suspect. After reviewing doorbell camera footage from Guthrie’s home in Tucson and conducting a forensic analysis, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released updated information about a person of interest.

According to the agency’s Phoenix field office, the individual is believed to be a man standing between 5’9” and 5’10” with a medium build. He was seen carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. Officials also confirmed that the reward for credible information has been raised to $100,000. The increased amount is being offered for tips that lead to Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts or to the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to her disappearance.

What is the new evidence in Nancy Guthrie case?

Earlier footage made public by investigators shows a person approaching the residence wearing a ski mask, black gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a holstered firearm. Authorities later determined that the holster, reportedly retailing for around $10, had been purchased from Walmart. Investigators believe these product details could provide valuable leads. Some online observers have also pointed out that the backpack seen in the footage is a model sold at select Walmart stores.

Independent investigative blogger Jonathan Lee Riches has claimed that the Ozark Trail Hiker Pack is stocked at only certain locations, including one situated a few miles from Guthrie’s home. Law enforcement officials remain hopeful that the newly released information will generate tips that help solve the case.