/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: FBI finds DNA on glove that may belong to suspect

As the search continues in the second week to find Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, investigators have recovered a DNA sample from a glove found near the 84-year-old’s home in Arizona. According to the FBI, the DNA evidence is being found ,and the glove appears to match the gloves worn by the suspect seen in a doorbell camera video.

The FBI said that the glove was one of the 16 recovered by investigators in areas surrounding Guthrie’s home, noting that most other gloves belonged to searchers who discarded them while working in the area.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The investigators are waiting before putting what it called “the unknown male profile” into CoDIS, the agency’s national database for matching DNA profiles.

“This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA,” the FBI added.

Savannah Guthrie shares new plea video

As the search continues in the second week to find Nancy Guthrie, NBC broadcaster Savannah Guthrie has shared a new video on social media pleading for the person who abducted her mother. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into several leads and hundreds of tips related to the case of the disappearance of the 84-year-old from her Arizona home. She was last seen at her residence on January 31 and was reported missing by her family at approximately noon the next day, after she didn’t show up to her regular church service, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” she said in the video posted on Instagram.