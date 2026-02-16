/‘Never too late to do the right thing’: Savannah Guthrie says in new plea to kidnappers

As the search continues in the second week to find Nancy Guthrie, NBC broadcaster Savannah Guthrie has shared a new video on social media pleading for the person who abducted her mother. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into several leads and hundreds of tips related to the case of the disappearance of the 84-year-old from her Arizona home. She was last seen at her residence on January 31 and was reported missing by her family at approximately noon the next day, after she didn’t show up to her regular church service, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” she said in the video posted on Instagram.

Addressing the person who kidnapped her mother, she said, “You’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.” She added, “We are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

NewsNation reported, citing a former FBI agent, that Savannah’s new message was likely made with coaching from an FBI behavioural specialist and is an attempt to appeal to the humanity of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers. Former Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told “NewsNation Prime” that the plea also serves as a “message to Nancy.”

“When I hear a message like that, it’s much like what we do when we interview individuals we believe are responsible for a violent crime,” she said. “We try to tell them, ‘Listen, we know you’re human,’ and I can hear that message ringing through here.”

Meanwhile, the authorities found a glove containing DNA evidence about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, which appears to be the same one worn by the person seen in the doorbell camera video.