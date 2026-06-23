/Nancy Guthrie is DEAD: Kidnappers claim in ransom note she lost life after abduction

A ransom note sent to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie, has claimed that she died after being abducted from her home earlier this year, according to reports citing investigators. The note was one of two messages allegedly sent by the suspected kidnappers to Guthrie’s family and news organisations in the days following her disappearance in January.

According to US media reports, the first note demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie’s release. A second note, received days later, claimed that she had died while in captivity. The reported message also stated that her death had not been intentional and included an apology to her family.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the contents of either note. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the reported details but said the investigation remains active. “The investigation remains active and ongoing,” the department said in a statement.

The latest development has intensified the anguish surrounding the high-profile case, which has remained unresolved since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. On Tuesday (June 23), Savannah Guthrie became emotional during her first appearance on NBC’s Today show since reports about the second ransom note emerged.