N Korean military plane activities on unusual rise, says S Korea

North Korea has shown an increase in inspecting its artillery's readiness and carrying out air force flight operations, heightening tensions in the region.

The increase is unusual. Or so says South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

The communist country has conducted five major weapons tests this year -- this, apart from smaller-scale artillery firing drills.

The latest one took place last week, during which the North fired what appeared to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast.

"North Korea has been heightening military tensions through an unusual increase in the inspection activities for its combat readiness posture, mostly of its artillery, and in its air force planes' flight operations," Yonhap News Agency quoted Jeong as saying.

The North also flew Sukhoi-variant fighter jets and MiG-type planes above the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, and fired multiple air-to-ground missiles into the East Sea.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff officer had also earlier said there has been an increase in North Korea's surveillance activities in skies near its demarcation line with China over the Yellow Sea.