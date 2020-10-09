Mysterious COVID-19 vaccine: China's cry of help for friendship

The delay in the investigation of the origin of COVID-19 only benefits Beijing as it gives China an opportunity to wash its sins.

Today, China announced it will participate in the WHO-backed global vaccine program. However the question remains that can the Chinese vaccines be trusted?

A Chinese vaccine is the world's biggest mystery right now as the world knows practically nothing about it.

Global agencies have not approved it, but that hasn't stopped China from administering it. Thousands of people in China are being inoculated with unproven vaccines. The list includes members of the medical fraternity, government workers and the military.

Also read: Spain invokes state of emergency over Madrid lockdown as Europe grapples with virus

Now, China wants to take its unproven vaccines beyond the mainland, and so it has now joined Covax — a world health organization project that aims to distribute coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations.

Why is china doing this?

Beijing has been hesitant to commit to the global effort. Officials in China said they have already promised vaccines to a number of allies. They have not shared details about their vaccine programme.

There is no clarity on whether vaccine recipients are being tracked or monitored for any side effects.

Also read: With ‘cure’ comment, Trump exaggerates known benefits of another COVID-19 therapy

Beijing has poured billions into multiple vaccine projects. It owns rights to most of the potential vaccines in late stage trials. However, what it lacks is credibility and this effort is to earn some points.

China wants a vaccine to fight criticism over the pandemic cover up.

In recent weeks, Chinese companies have tired to take their trials abroad. Allegedly because they were unable to find enough volunteers at home.

In China's Shaoyang city, the local officials issued orders to hunt for more volunteers. A notice was put up that says people in schools, kindergartens and nursing homes could qualify for emergency use of vaccines.

China's vaccine project has hit roadblocks in Pakistan too. Doctors are urging people to volunteer for a shot of Chinese vaccines. However, few want to be guinea pigs for an unproven vaccine

Despite the concerns, China has turned to propaganda to showcase itself as a frontrunner in the vaccine race. One top official used the vaccine to showcase her loyalty to the party. Way back in March, Major General Chen Wei, who is China's top epidemiologist took a shot of a vaccine even before it was tested on animals. The shot was administered to Chen and six others.

The Chinese state media and the PLA took pride in this and shared images. However, they had to delete them later from Weibo.

China has four vaccines in the last phase of clinical trials. Taking an unproven vaccine is a shot in the dark. In the case of China, few may want to take it.