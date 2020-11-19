Mother says 'miracle' as she gives birth to kids while in coronavirus coma

As described by the mother who gave birth to twins while she was in a coronavirus coma, the delivery is indeed a "miracle".

Perpetual Uke, a rheumatology consultant, was admitted at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham, UK when she was infected with the deadly virus and was put under a ventilator in a medically induced coma when her health worsened.

Doctors decided to carry out the delivery by caesarean section if Uke failed to recover.

The due-date was mid-July, but the babies were born in just 26 weeks.

When Uke gained consciousness, she feared that the babies had died.

"I couldn't see my bump and I thought my babies were gone," Uke told Metro.

"It’s just a miracle what happened, to come out of this."

She added that she remembers the time when she had fallen ill and was put in coma.

"It was a very, very worrying time for my husband and kids and, even after I woke up, I couldn't see my babies for more than two weeks," the mother said.

The twins, Sochika Palmer and Osinachi Pascal weighed only 765g (27oz) and 850g (30oz) at the time of birth and were taken to a neonatal intensive care unit.

Uke's husband, Matthew, had their prayers answered after 16 days when she came out of the coma and started recovering from her illness.

"Coming home was the real healing point for me," Uke said.

"The family are now all together, and we're all very, very happy."

