Twins, born during coronavirus lockdown in Raipur, named 'Corona' and 'Covid'

India may be witness to a spurt in the cases of coronavirus and the disease it causes -- COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped it from being home to 'Corona' and 'Covid' -- in human form. No kidding here.

A couple in Chhattisgarh has named their newborn twins as 'Corona' and 'Covid'.

The Raipur-based couple said the two words -- symbolic of devastation in the modern times -- denoted their triumph over hardships as the twins - a boy and a girl - were born during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown which has disrupted normal life.

The names, they said, would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery on the intervening night of March 26-27 at a government hospital.

The names are not permanent though. The couple said they may change their decision later and rename their kids.

The twins were born in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital.

"I was blessed with the twins -- a boy and a girl -- in the early hours on March 27. We have named them -- Covid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now," Preeti Verma, the 27-year-old mother of the newborns, told PTI.

"The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, I and my husband wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names," she said.

Verma continued about their struggle: "On late night of March 26, I suddenly experienced severe labour pain and somehow my husband arranged an ambulance operated under 102 Mahtari Express service. As no vehicular movement was allowed on roads due to the lockdown, we were stopped by police at various places but they let us go after noticing my condition.

"I wondered what would happen in the hospital as it was midnight, but fortunately doctors and other staff were very cooperative. Our relatives, who wanted to reach the hospital, could not make it as bus and train services were stopped due to the lockdown."

The couple already has a two-year-old daughter.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Shubhra Singh said, the mother and the newborns were discharged recently and they were in good health.

The coronavirus countrywide lockdown, imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India will continue till April 14.