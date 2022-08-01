Moscow seeks to stop 'unfriendly' nations from adopting its children. List includes EU nations, UK, US & more

As the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches, tensions between the west and Russia continue to mount. Now, Russian lawmakers are attempting to ban the adoption of Russian children by nationals of "unfriendly" nations. Russia increased the list of nations, it considers "unfriendly" after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow in response to President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24. The list presently consists of all EU member states as well as the US, Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea.

Both houses of the Russian parliament must ratify the legislation before President Vladimir Putin can sign it into effect. If approved, the bill would amend a legislation from 2012 that restricts US families' ability to adopt Russian children.

Moscow had prohibited American families from adopting Russian children in 2012 as retaliation for the United States government's decision to sanction Russian individuals involved in the 2009 death in custody of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

At the time, there was controversy over the restriction because Kremlin critics claimed it made Russian orphans, many of whom had physical or mental disabilities, victims of a standoff between Washington and Moscow.

The number of Russian children adopted by foreign families has significantly decreased since the law's introduction in 2012. According to a report by Russian state news agency TASS, 240 Russian infants were adopted overseas in 2019, down from 2,604 in 2012.

