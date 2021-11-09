World Adoption Day: Countries that allow single-parent adoptions

Having a child is something most people dream about. Sadly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a child. Individual circumstances may vary. In some cases, it may be because of biological issues, in others, it could just be because they don't have a partner.

The option of adopting a child exists in both cases. Although it is easier for a married couple to adopt a child, there are some countries that allow single people to adopt a child.

Let's look at some countries that permit single parent adoptions and the terms and conditions (if any) for adopting as a single person: