World Adoption Day: Countries that allow single-parent adoptions

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg

Having a child is something most people dream about. Sadly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a child. Individual circumstances may vary. In some cases, it may be because of biological issues, in others, it could just be because they don't have a partner. 

The option of adopting a child exists in both cases. Although it is easier for a married couple to adopt a child, there are some countries that allow single people to adopt a child. 

Let's look at some countries that permit single parent adoptions and the terms and conditions (if any) for adopting as a single person:

India

Women and men are welcome to adopt as single parents in India, but marriage takes precedence. Adoptable minors must be at least five years old. Additionally, unmarried men can adopt only boys.

China

Currently, single women over 30 are the only ones allowed to adopt as a single parent in China. Children with special needs of all ages are also available for adoption. China's Special Focus Program provides adoption opportunities for single moms.

Vietnam

Although Vietnam accepts single parents of both sexes, married couples are given priority.

Philippines

It is only allowed for single women ages 27 and older to adopt in the Philippines, although they also tend to prioritise married couples. Adoption is available for children aged nine to 15, special needs children.

Hungary

Currently, only single women can adopt and the adoptable children are 10 years or older.

Colombia

The Columbian government allows both men and women to adopt, but they place more emphasis on marriage. Special needs children are encouraged to be adopted. 

Additionally, Colombia recently opened its adoption process to homosexual couples.

Poland

Poland accepts only women but prioritises couples. Children with special needs, siblings groups, are also available for adoption.

Bulgaria

Single parents of both sexes are allowed to adopt in Bulgaria. Adoption is available for special needs children, siblings, as well as children aged two to 15.

