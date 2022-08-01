Russia blacklists 39 UK citizens, including ex-PM David Cameron for 'demonising' it on international stage

Tensions between Russia and the West are rising as the six-month mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches without any signs that Moscow will back down. On Monday, Russia announced that it had placed 39 British citizens on a "blacklist," and has barred them from entering the country. Reportedly the list includes former prime minister David Cameron and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. Following President Vladimir Putin's deployment of troops to Ukraine on February 24, London has been one of Kyiv's loudest allies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the listed United Kingdom citizens, officials, business people and journalists of contributing to "the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation" according to the foreign ministry of Russia.

As per Reuters in its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that this list will be further expanded.

"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue."

The ministry further said, "The choice in favour of confrontation is the conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences."

Since the beginning of its military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has barred several dozen British citizens from entering the country, primarily politicians and journalists. Now, several Labour MPs, Scottish parliamentarians, and House of Lords members are among the new additions reported AFP.

The list of journalists or media persons barred includes the chief of the BBC's news gathering, Jonathan Munro, TV host Piers Morgan, and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.

