Moscow formally charges US journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionage

Moscow on Friday formally charged jailed Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, informed Russian state news agency TASS. The filing of formal charges means that a criminal probe is underway in the case, according to the Russian legal system

The publication said it was informed about the charges by Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, successor to the Soviet KGB, but it was unclear if the action was taken during a court hearing.

“The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS quoted sources as saying.

Gershkovich's arrest

Gershkovich was arrested by FSB last month in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Reportedly, the journalist's driver had dropped him off at a restaurant and two hours later his phone was found switched off. According to reports, Gershkovich was covering a story in Yekaterinburg when FSB picked up and detained him.

The initial version stated that he was arrested for acting at the behest of the US to collect “information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex".

Blinken calls up Lavrov

After the controversy snowballed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called up his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and demanded the immediate release of Gershkovich.

Blinken took to his Twitter account to share the update. He informed that alongside Gershkovich, Washington also batted for the release of US citizen Paul Whelan.

"I spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today to convey our grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist. I called for his release and for the release of wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan," tweeted Blinken.

Later, the Russian side released a statement and said the US was trying to politicise the issue.

“Blinken’s attention was drawn to the need to respect the decisions of the Russian authorities, taken in accordance with the law and international obligations of the Russian Federation," read the statement by the Russian foreign ministry.

"It was emphasised that it is unacceptable for officials in Washington and the Western media to whip up a stir with the clear intention of giving this case a political colouring.”

(With inputs from agencies)



