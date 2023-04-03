Evan Gershkovich, US journalist arrested by Russia appeals against detention

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on spying claims as per a Moscow court, is reportedly appealing his detention. The court on Monday made this announcement, adding that the date for this appeal is yet to be announced. A spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovo district court, according to an AFP report, said that "the date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week."

The appeal, as per the spokesperson, has been filed by the same lawyer that represented the Wall Street journalist during his previous detention hearing.

AFP reports that Gershkovich, who previously worked with the news agency, was remanded in custody until May 29.

The journalist and the Wall Street Journal have denied the spying charges levied against him. The publication in its statement said that it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter."

Russian state news agency TASS reports that the case against Gershkovich has been classified as "top secret". This effectively restricts information that can be published about the case.

31-year-old Gershkovich is thought to be the first foreign journalist to be taken into custody for espionage charges since the break-up of the USSR.

His arrest has drawn outrage from the West and is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow's crackdown on media.

Denouncing the "unfounded espionage charges" more than three dozen news organisations have signed a letter to the Russian ambassador in the United States. The letter which was released by the Committee to Protect Journalists remarks that the journalist's "unwarranted and unjust arrest" by Russia "is a significant escalation in your government's anti-press actions."

It further says that "Gershkovich is a journalist, not a spy," and asks for his release "immediately and without conditions."



(With inputs from agencies)

