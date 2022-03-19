Morning news brief: Zelensky says time for meaningful talks; WION's Ground Report from Kyiv, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for comprehensive peace talks with Russia on Saturday. He said Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the invasion.

Also watch, the story on firefighters of Ukraine are on the front lines of the war, they're working in volatile conditions. WION speaks to the firefighters, watch this ground report.

Ukrainian army claims to have blocked Russia's main routes for attacking Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, a Ukrainian defence official in his latest address has said that the country's armed forces have blocked Russia's two main routes for attacking the capital city Kyiv.

Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly, Xi tells Biden during video call

Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avert a negative impact on relations between US and China, President Xi Jinping has told counterpart, Joe Biden, on Friday as per Chinese media reports.

Time for meaningful talks, says President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine says it'll take years to defuse mines: Follow live updates

Ukraine's interior minister said Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion. Speaking to The Associated Press in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over.

WATCH | WION Ground Report: The story of Kyiv's first responders

