Ukraine under attack: Ukrainian army claims to have blocked Russia's main routes for attacking Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, a Ukrainian defence official in his latest address has said that the country's armed forces have blocked Russia's two main routes for attacking the capital city Kyiv.

Reports have suggested that the Russian forces have been strengthening outside the capital city of Ukraine apparently to take over it.

However, Brigadier General Oleksandr Hruzevych, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command of Ukraine said as quoted by media outlets that Russian forces on both sides of the Dnipro river have been stopped.

ALSO READ | 'War crimes': Amid Ukraine war, Baltic states expel Russian diplomats

He said on Friday (March 18), "As of today, the enemy has been stopped at a distance of almost 70 kilometres from the city’s right bank, which makes it impossible to carry out fire, except for rocket fire."

He said, "On the left bank, the advance has [also] been stopped. The enemy is cynically shooting at our infrastructure facilities. [But] the main ways of attack are blocked."

The official added, "In some districts, namely Brovary and Boryspil, the enemy refrained from active offensive as such. There are small attempts at action on the left bank of the Dnipro River, but they’ve also been unsuccessful."

ALSO READ | Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

Commenting on Russia's progress, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday (March 18) had said that Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses.

The MoD intelligence update read, "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts. Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."

WATCH | Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping call lasts for nearly 2 hours