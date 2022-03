'War crimes': Amid Ukraine war, Baltic states expel Russian diplomats

Amid the Ukraine war, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced they had expelled ten Russian diplomats.

Estonia's foreign ministry said the Russian diplomats had "directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

Also Read in Pics: Drone warfare in Ukraine: Switchblade 'buzzing bee' drones vs Russia's Orlan-10

Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats as foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said, "Russia's military attacks on civilians, civilian objects, hospitals, schools, maternity wards and cultural objects are war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Latvia's foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said the three expelled Russian embassy officials were involved in "activities are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine".

The decision has been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia, the foreign minister added.

#Latvia expells three Russian Embassy employees in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in #Ukraine. The decision has been coordinated with #Lithuania and #Estonia — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 18, 2022 ×

Watch: 'Firefighters in Kyiv working in volatile conditions'

Bulgaria's foreign ministry also announced the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats over suspected espionage activities. Bulgaria had earlier expelled two Russian diplomats earlier this month.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine's Tochka-U missile: Can it stop Russian attack?

Reports claimed on Thursday that Kosovo has requested President Biden to help in joining NATO.

President Vjosa Osmani in a letter said "Kosovo's membership in NATO has become imperative" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti had earlier pressed for the country's entry into the EU and NATO.

(With inputs from Agencies)