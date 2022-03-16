Ukraine's Tochka-U missile: Can it stop Russian attack?

The missile is considered perfect against buildings with personnel and armament.

Tochka-U missile

As the war in Ukraine continues, Moscow-backed separatists said that fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka-U missile ripped through the centre of the eastern city of Donetsk killing 23 people.

Moscow called it a "war crime" as rebels published images of bloody corpses strewn in the street. However, Ukraine's army denied firing a missile at the city, with Ukrainian army spokesman Leonid Matyukhin saying in a statement: "It is unmistakably a Russian rocket or another munition."

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the strike with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Kremlin said.

Separatists, who have controlled the city since 2014, had earlier said fragments from a rocket they shot down had left between 16 and 20 civilians dead.

