Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

Reuters
Berlin, Germany Published: Mar 18, 2022, 06:46 PM(IST)

German Chancellor Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

On friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone conversation with the Russian President

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a German government spokesperson said.

Also read | The Gulf crisis has lessons for Vladimir Putin. Not all may work in his favour

In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed to be made in finding a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, said the spokesperson.

Read in App