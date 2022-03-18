Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

German Chancellor Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved. Photograph:( Reuters )
On friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone conversation with the Russian President
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a German government spokesperson said.
In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed to be made in finding a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, said the spokesperson.