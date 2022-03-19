Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly, Xi tells Biden during video call

Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avert a negative impact on relations between US and China, President Xi Jinping has told counterpart Joe Biden on Friday as per Chinese media reports.

Taiwan is the most sensitive and vital issue in bilateral relations with US, said China.

Beijing views it as a breakaway province, which needs to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary.

For restoring peace in Ukraine after Russian invasion, Washington is seeking China's help.

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. But it has been one of the most important international backers and arms suppliers for Taipei.

On a video call, Xi told Biden, "Some individuals in the United States are sending the wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and that's very dangerous. If the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it will have a subversive impact on the relationship between the two countries."

A White House statement said Biden reiterated in the call with Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed. He emphasised that Washington "continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo."

"(We) hope the US side will pay adequate attention" to the issue, Xi told Biden.

