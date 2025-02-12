Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to negotiating a land swap with Russia.

Advertisment

In India, millions of devotees gathered to participate in 'Amrit Snan', the holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

In other news, Elon Musk joined US President Donald Trump for the first time at the Oval Office, defending sweeping federal agency cuts by the newly created federal agency DOGE.

Meanwhile, Japan is set to expand nuclear power over a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Volodymyr Zelensky changes stance, says Ukraine open to land swap with Russia



Advertisment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview said he was open to negotiating a land swap with Russia. This marks a monumental shift in Kyiv's stance on territorial concessions.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Magh Purnima Amrit Snan begins in Prayagraaj with record billions in attendance



Millions of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in India's Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, which began early on Wednesday (Feb 12). Magh Purnima or the last day of the sacred month of Magh, as per the Hindu calendar, is considered auspicious for spiritual practices.

Elon Musk defends growing influence in Trump 2.0 administration, describes DOGE as 'unelected' fourth branch of govt



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday (Feb 11) joined US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and took questions from reporters for the first time since he joined the Trump 2.0 administration as a "special" government employee.

Japan to expand nuclear power over a decade after Fukushima disaster: Report



Japan is all set to turn to nuclear power more than a decade after the triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, The Guardian reported on Wednesday (Feb 12) citing a draft strategic energy plan, reportedly to be approved by the cabinet this month. The move comes as the nation says it struggles to reach its emissions targets and bolster its energy security.

Watch | Paris AI summit 2025: Modi and macron close Franco-Indian economic forum