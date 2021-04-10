Morning news brief: Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, China fines Alibaba, and more

La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity, sending dark plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky and forcing thousands from surrounding villages to evacuate. Chinese regulators have fined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) for violating anti-monopoly rules.

Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, forcing thousands to evacuate

Smaller explosions continued throughout the day, Erouscilla Joseph, director at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, said, adding that this kind of activity could go on for weeks if not months.

China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations

The penalty, equivalent to around 4% of Alibaba's revenues in 2019, comes amid an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on the home-grown technology conglomerates in the last few months that have weighed on company shares.

US, Iran clash over sanctions; US sees possible 'impasse'

The two nations laid out tough stances as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring both back into full compliance with the agreement wound up for the week, with some delegates citing progress.

Venezuela detains Sinaloa cartel members in clash at Colombian border

Venezuela's military on March 21 launched an offensive against what officials called irregular Colombian armed groups in the western state of Apure. About eight Venezuelan soldiers have died during the operations, which have caused about 5,000 people to flee across the border.