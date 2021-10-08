Morning news brief: US submarine damaged in South China Sea, Air force day 2021, more

US Navy nuclear submarine USS Connecticut collided with an underwater 'object' in South China Sea, as per reports. The US Navy, while confirming the incident, chose to say that the submarine was operating in 'Asia-Pacific' region. Meanwhile, US Senate has voted to temporarily extend debt ceiling. In other news, Indian Air Force is marking 89 years of its foundation. Read this and more in our morning news brief

US Navy nuclear submarine hits underwater 'object' in South China Sea: Report



US Navy has said that there were no life threatening injuries to its sailors afer the collission. News reports have said that USS Connecticut, the submarine, was in South China Sea. But US Navy has preferred to say that the submarine was in 'Asia-Pacific region'

Air force day 2021: Parade to commemorate 1971 war victory



The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation, and like every year, the celebrations will take place at the Hindon Air Force station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of air ataff and senior officials of the three armed forces.

US Senate votes to temporarily extend debt ceiling





Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen's comments have come at a point when tension between China and Taiwan are very high. Over the last week, Taiwan has said that China flew about 150 of its fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone.

Watch | Parts of India to face power outages owing to coal shortage crisis