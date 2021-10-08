US Navy nuclear submarine hits underwater 'object' in South China Sea: Report

A US Navy nuclear submarine hit an underwater, unidentified object while in South China Sea, as per news reports. However, the US Navy has chosen to say that the submarine was in 'Asia-Pacific region' when the incident took place.

The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the navy said in a statement.

The navy said that there were no life-threatening injuries. However, USNI News, a site that specialises in navy news, said that about a dozen soldiers were hurt "with moderate to minor injuries." USNI News also said that the submarine was operating in South China Sea.

The navy said the extent of the damage is being examined and the incident investigated.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational," it said.

South China Sea is the theatre witnessing increasingly assertive moves by China who claims that the entire water body comes within its territorial waters. The claim has been made using the so-called 'nine-dash line'. China has been building artificial islands and runways in South China Sea and has been assertively contesting claims by other smaller nations in the region. China faces international criticism for not allowing freedom of navigation in South China Sea.

