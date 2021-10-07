NATO expels eight Russians from its mission, claiming they were working as intelligence officers

Eight "undeclared" Russian intelligence personnel were ejected from Moscow's delegation to NATO's defence alliance in Brussels on Wednesday.



According to Sky News, the expulsions were carried out "in reaction to suspected harmful Russian operations, such as murder and espionage."

"We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of eight members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," a NATO official said, per the Associated Press.

"NATO's strategy toward Russia is unchanged.In response to Russia's provocative measures, we have increased our deterrent and defensive capabilities while remaining open to constructive engagement, "added the official.



NATO is also decreasing the size of Russia's delegation from 20 to 10.

A request for comment from Insider was not immediately returned by the Russian authorities.

The eight Russians were expelled at a time when relations between Moscow and the West are at an all-time high, owing in large part to Russia's unilateral annexation of Crimea in 2014.



It is the first time NATO has taken such action against Moscow since seven Russian ambassadors were removed from the mission following the Salisbury espionage poisonings in 2018.

The West, according to Russian authorities, is exploiting Moscow as a "bogeyman."

(With inputs from agencies)