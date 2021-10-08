Air force day 2021: Parade to commemorate 1971 war victory

Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8. This day marks the anniversary of the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the year 1932. The IAF is the air wing of the Indian armed forces and the fourth largest air force in the world.

The year 2021 marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation. Like every year, the celebrations will take place at the Hindon air force station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of air staff and senior officials of the three armed forces.

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021 ×

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism." He further added, "They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Also read | Indian aircraft show resolve, capability on Air Force Day

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.

As a part of #SwarnimVijayVarsh celebrations, the Indian Air Force #IAF organised a Tri Service all women cycling expedition from War Memorial, Longewala to National War Memorial, New Delhi. The expedition was flagged off on 25 Sep 21. pic.twitter.com/XegXugox1K — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 7, 2021 ×

This year, the IAF Day parade will pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan."

There will be a Vinaash formation to showcase the victory in the battle of Longewala. A total of six hunter aircraft are expected to carry out this formation. Also, the IAF will honour its only Param Vir Chakra awardee, Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, with a Sekhon formation.

This would be done with one aircraft each, including, Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000, flying over the marchpast together. Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters will perform the Meghna formation.