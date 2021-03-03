Morning news brief: US-Russia relations, Neera Tanden nomination withdrawn, and more

The Kremlin has warned that US' sanctions on Russia over the Navalny row will only worsen the strained ties between the two countries. Meanwhile, in the US, President Joe Biden has faced a big blow as his budget director pick, Neera Tanden, withdrew her name from the race on Tuesday.

Sanctions will worsen strained ties with US: Russia on Navalny row

According to officials, the United States intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow was behind the near-fatal nerve agent attack on Navalny last year.

Joe Biden's budget chief pick, Neera Tanden, withdraws from race

Tanden withdrew her name after last week majority Republicans refused to vote for her citing her personal tweets, attacking members of both parties, as the reason.

Coronavirus in US: Masks no longer compulsory in Texas despite warnings

The latest announcements come as President Joe Biden's administration insists on not dropping the measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid the novel coronavirus.

Brazilian P1 COVID-19 variant raises concerns