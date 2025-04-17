Donald Trump administration has proposed a new rule that would allow human activity in ecologically sensitive environments. The proposed rule threatens endangered species with degradation of their habitats.

US proposes allowing harmful human activities in endangered species habitats

Donald Trump administration on Wednesday (Apr 16) proposed a new rule that would allow human activity in ecologically sensitive environments.The proposed rule threatens endangered species with degradation of their habitats.

Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people

TIME magazine has released the list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025 and Reshma Kewalramani, Indian-origin CEO of US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is one of them. Notably, she is the only person of Indian descent to make the list this year.

Russia's Putin praises Elon Musk, compares him to Russian space legend Korolev

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Apr 16) praised tech giant Elon Musk, comparing him to Sergei Korolev, the chief engineer behind the Soviet Union's space success in the 1950s and 1960s. This comes amid Russia's interest in Musk's Mars mission.

‘Iran not far from having a nuclear bomb,’ warns UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has warned that Iran is not far off from making its own nuclear weapons. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Tehran for talks with senior officials after indicating that Iran is no longer far from achieving full nuclear weapons capability, despite not yet officially possessing a nuclear bomb.

US continues its air campaign against Houthis amid talks with Iran