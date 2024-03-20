Morning news brief: US presidential primaries; Texas immigration law takes effect, and more

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to sail to victory for their respective parties in five states – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio – holding their presidential primary contests on Tuesday (Mar 19). In other news, a gruesome incident reported in India's Uttar Pradesh, a man hacked two children to death in Baba Colony and was later killed in a police encounter.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to sail to victory for their respective parties. With no contest for presidential nominations in the Republican and Democratic parties against either of them.

The United States Supreme Court, on Tuesday (Mar 19) lifted the pause on a controversial Republican-backed law in Texas which would allow the state’s law enforcement officials to detain and deport migrants on charges of illegally entering the country from the US-Mexico border.

US President Joe Biden in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of Washington's state of non-interference in Israel's domestic affairs, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios publication.

In a gruesome incident reported in India's Uttar Pradesh, a man hacked two children to death in Baba Colony on Tuesday (Mar 19) and was later killed in a police encounter, reported Indian news agency ANI.