US elections 2024 primaries LIVE: Biden wins Illinois Democratic primary
Story highlights
US Elections 2024 primaries: Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden are expected to sail to victory for their respective parties. With no contest for presidential nominations in Republican and Democratic parties against either of the two, both are likely to grow their delegate counts in a march toward this summer's conventions, where they are poised to officially secure their parties’ nominations.
Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee last week when he won enough delegates to mathematically win the nomination.
Follow WION for all the latest updates on US elections 2024 primaries:
US President Biden will win the Kansas Democratic presidential primary, according to The Hill.
Kansas offers 33 pledged delegates to the winner.
Trump was the only active candidate on the ballot and has won enough candidates to claim Kansas GOP primary. He is expeced to claim all of the 39 delegates in the winner-take-all primary.
US President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Illinois, a projection by The Hill showed.
Biden has hit the delegate count he needs to clinch the Democratic nomination. His win in the Prairie state could add as many as 147 more delegates into his column.