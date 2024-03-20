Netanyahu told US not trying to push him out amid tensions over Rafah assault plan

US President Joe Biden in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of Washington's state of non-interference in Israel's domestic affairs, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios publication.

The dialogue unfolded amidst escalating concerns within Netanyahu's camp over the Biden administration's perceived attempts to undermine his leadership.

The Israeli Prime Minister's unease with Biden heightened following a visit to Washington by Minister Benny Gantz, a key political rival.

Moreover, the release of the US intelligence community's annual assessment casting doubt on Netanyahu's political future further expanded Netanyahu's worries.

The Chuck Schumer factor

Friction escalated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's criticism of Netanyahu's governance who advocated for fresh elections in Israel. Biden subsequently aligned with Schumer's stance.

Netanyahu's Likud Party vehemently denounced external interference in Israel's political landscape.

"Israel is not a banana republic but an independent and proud democracy that elected Prime Minister Netanyahu," the ruling Likud Party said in a statement while accusing Schumer of undermining a democratically elected government.

Key polls in Israel suggest growing support for early elections in the country a potential advantage to Benny Gantz over PM Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's critics accused him of prolonging the Gaza conflict for personal political gain, a claim vehemently refuted by the Israeli PM.

During the conversation on Monday (March 18), Netanyahu expressed concerns over Schumer's remarks and Biden's apparent endorsement, denouncing them as unwarranted interference. Biden, in response, reiterated his administration's commitment to non-interference, seeking to reassure Netanyahu of his intentions.

Tensions over Netanyahu's Rafah assault plan

Meanwhile, Netanyahu told lawmakers on Tuesday (March 19) he had made it "supremely clear" to the US president "that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there’s no way to do that except by going in on the ground".

Before Netanyahu repeating his insistence over the Rafah assault in Gaza, where about a million displaced Palestinians are living in camp, the United States had ruled out support for Netanyahu's Rafah assault plan which the Israeli PM maintains, is necessary to decimate Hamas.