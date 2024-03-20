Badaun double murder horror: Barber brutally kills two children in India's UP, dies in police encounter

In a gruesome incident reported in India's Uttar Pradesh, a man hacked two children to death in Baba Colony on Tuesday (Mar 19) and was later killed in a police encounter, reported Indian news agency ANI.

The man, who was a barber by profession, came into the house of one of his acquaintances with whom he had a dispute and killed his two children.

In a police encounter, the murderer was shot dead after he fired at the cops while fleeing, said the police on Wednesday (Mar 20).

The incident has led to a tense scenario in the city and the situation is now under control, said the police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sajid, who had a barber shop opposite the house of the victim in Baba Colony and was an acquaintance of the children's father, Vinod.

The man on Tuesday evening (Mar 20), entered their house and asked for tea from the family members, said the police.

Once the elders left the room, the man climbed to the terrace where three children of Vinod - Aayush (13), Ahaan (7) and Piyush (6) - were present.

The man slit the throats of the two elder children of Vinod and also attacked Piyush before running away from the crime scene, said the police. #WATCH | | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) Double Murder Case: Police officials inspect the house of the deceased children in Budaun.



Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday. The accused was killed in retaliatory firing by the Police. pic.twitter.com/m6HHSJHS5v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024 × Although Aayush and Ahaan lost their lives in the incident, Piyush suffered minor injuries.

Soon after, the police caught Sajid, however, he tried to attack the police and was killed in a police encounter.

As per the police, Sajid murdered the two children because of an ongoing dispute with their father.

Police conduct flag march after protest by locals

The police deployed heavy police security at the Baba Colony which is located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as angry people got to the street and protested against the ghastly murder. #WATCH | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) Double Murder Case | Police officers and security personnel conduct flag march in the city this morning.



Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday. pic.twitter.com/drheLoBIoV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024 × The agitators also set a shop on fire after the incident in Baba Colony. The police said that the situation had been brought under control.

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said that they were informed about the murder and the protest by the locals.

"We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children aged 11 and 6 years. After this, there was an agitation amongst the people... The people have been asked to maintain peace and the bodies have been sent for postmortem... The reason for the murder is not clear yet," said Kumar.

Watch: Indian family of four found dead in murder-suicide case in U.S, police finds bodies during check The police officers and security personnel also conducted a flag march in the city on Wednesday morning (Mar 20).

Speaking about the case, SSP Budaun, Alok Priyadarshi said, "The accused Sajid...entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire."

"The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the deceased children," he added.