Morning news brief: US mulls more strikes on Iran-backed groups, Jharkhand floor test, and more

In the latest, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, stated that the recent US strikes on Iran-backed groups, conducted on Friday night (Feb 2), mark only the initial phase of action, with further measures anticipated to follow. In the Indian state of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Champai Soren's government is poised for a victory in the floor test scheduled for Monday (Feb 5). In other news, Australian writer Yang Hengjun, accused of espionage by China, received a suspended death sentence from a Beijing court.

Click on the headlines to read more.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Sunday (Feb 4) that the strikes which took place Friday night by the United States against Iran-backed groups were just the "first round" of action and more will follow.

The US military hit Tehran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria were a retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops in Jordan, which killed three US soldiers. A day after that, the US and the United Kingdom unleashed attacks on the Iran-aligned Houthis of Yemen late on Saturday in a joint action.

A floor test in the Indian state of Jharkhand will take place on Monday (Feb 5) with Chief Minister Champai Soren's government confident of a win. Former chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will cast his vote in the floor test. Champai Soren became the CM last week following political upheaval in the state.

A powerful atmospheric river storm system is expected to bring life-threatening and damaging flooding, wind, snow and waves to California this weekend. The impending deluge prompts flood watches from Saturday night through Tuesday, particularly in central and southern California, raising concerns about urban flooding risks.

Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death, who was accused of espionage by China, was given a suspended death sentence by a court in Beijing on Monday (Feb 5). According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Sydney-based scholar Feng Chongyi said the court delivered a suspended death sentence that would convert to life imprisonment after two years.